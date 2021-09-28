Boise Celebrates National Voter Registration Day

As has always been the case, few things are more divisive than politics. That said, in the last six to eight years, it seems that politics have divided us more than ever. While sometimes, politics can be polarizing, it's important to remember that differing ideas is what has made our nation great from the start. That said, over the years we have seen growth, progress, and a lot of this has stemmed from people acting out their civic duty and VOTING. We live in a nation where men and women no mater their race, religion, or sexual orientation CAN vote--that said, it's an important reminder on National Voter Registration Day to empower yourself with the ability to do so.

Plenty of encouragements were shared all over the internet today here locally when it came to National Voter Registration Day.

To Idaho political parties...

To locally elected officials like Boise City Councilwoman Holli Woodings..

Interested in checking out your voter registration status or registering to vote for the first time here in Idaho? Click HERE.

