There's no mistaking it, coffee is very important to us Boiseans. That’s why we seem to have coffee shops on every corner.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. I'm just as obsessed with coffee as the next person. But with so many coffee shops to choose from, how do you know which one to go with?

Because I don't believe that simply serving coffee on its own is what makes a coffee shop "good." Obviously that’s an essential part of it, but there's a lot more to it than that.

I think the vibes and aesthetics are what sets apart a phenomenal coffee shop from an average one.

What I mean by that is: a coffee shop that has so many amazing and unique qualities, you want to tell every single person you know about it. Whether it's right next to your house or a bit further of a drive, you will go out of your way to frequent this specific location.

So, what qualities make a coffee shop a must-see destination, you ask?

This includes but is not limited to:

Greenery

Cool decorations, designs and artwork

Unique items for sale

Great lounging area

Amazing food

Animal-friendly

Entertainment

Catchy music/vibes

Always popular, but in a good way

So without further ado, I give you a list of Boise coffee shops that are a total VIBE.

Boise Coffee Shops That Are a Total VIBE Coffee is definitely important, but the vibes and aesthetics are what can truly set apart a phenomenal coffee shop from an average one.

Looking for More? Boise's Best Coffee Shops from A to Z