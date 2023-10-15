Boise Fans React to Devastating Loss to Colorado State

Last week, Boise State fans were angry about a quarterback controversy. After blowing a massive lead to Colorado State, Bronco fans are even more upset about the recent lack of leadership resulting from four losses this season.

Bronco fans took to social media, saying it's time for embattled head football Coach Andy Avalos. The team is now 3-4 heading into the bye week. For the first time in thirty years, fans say it's time for the team to fire coach.

The team's fan base is divided into two camps. Fans who say that criticizing Coach Avalos is a character flaw have yet to explain the coach's lack of success. Remember, he's collecting over one million four hundred thousand dollars in salary. Boise State doesn't have an unlimited source of revenue; if the team fails to win, the team doesn't make money.

Here are two Avalos Defenders:

Here are the folks that want him to go.

