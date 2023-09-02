Boise Fans React To Embarrassing Loss To Washington

The preseason, fall camp, and the promise of the Broncos upsetting a top-ten Power Five opponent are now over. Despite the promises, once again of the coaches, the Broncos did not show up Saturday, falling to the Washington Huskies 56-19 in Seattle on national television.

ESPN asked if Boise State could replicate the incredible run of Chris Petersen and Kellen Moore when the team beat Oregon, Georgia, and Virginia Tech in season openers.

Today's total team performance was long ago and far away. Boise State did open the scoring, taking a six-point lead, and then the Huskies woke up. Washington beat the Broncos in total yards, 568 to 402. The much-hyped Taylen Green failed to keep his team in the ballgame. Boise fans are not used to seeing a team that wasn't close to being competitive on the field. Andy Avalos is now 0-3 in opening games.

What hasn't been reported during the Avalos era, is the lack of consistency during his tenure. The coach promised a dynamic young staff that would be able to relate to today's players. After a disappointing first season, most of the staff was replaced. Year two saw the offensive coordinator get the boot and the starting quarterback leaving the team. Coach Avalos is the state's highest paid employee and unlike Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin, doesn't appear to be earning it.

Bronco fans are wondering if Dirk Koetter is available again?

