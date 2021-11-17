Boise High Schools Fall Short; One Local Team Playing for State

When it comes time to play for state football championships under the big lights--here in Idaho, very seldom will you see a game that doesn't feature one of the Treasure Valley's high schools. Local programs like Bishop Kelly High School or Eagle High School have not only dominated the state competition over the years but have sent on players who have developed into big stars at the Division I NCAA level--some, even here on The Blue at Boise State University.

While the talent pool at our local high schools was as strong as ever this year, it simply has NOT been "our year" when it comes to bringing home the hardware. Sandpoint, Skyline, Highland and Rigby are representing brackets 4A and 5A.

Our long local representative? Weiser High School--who will be taking on Sugar-Salem at Holt Arena this Friday night!

Although the teams did not make the championship game(s) this coming weekend, several teams from the Treasure Valley DID make it to the state tournament as a whole:

In the 5A bracket:

Meridian High School's Warriors (won two games)

Capital High School's Eagles (won one game)

Eagle High School's Eagles (won one game)

Borah High School's Lions

Skyview High School's Hawks

Rocky Mountain High School's Grizzlies

Mountain View High School's Mavericks

In the 4A bracket:

Mountain Home High School's Tigers

Emmett High School's Huskies

Nampa High School's Bulldogs (won one game)

Middleton High School's Vikings

Bishop Kelly High School's Knights (won one game)

Vallivue High School's Falcons (won one game)

