Idaho Senator Cody Galloway's office was vandalized Wednesday morning. The senator is the sponsor of a bill that prohibits camping over 100,000 people. The bill addresses the chronic issue of homelessness in Boise and other large cities. Smaller Idaho cities do not typically experience the same level of homelessness.

Senator Galloway Senator Galloway loading...

The senator found a man in her office building on her coach. How did the man get into her business? The office window was smashed with a pallet. The man was found sleeping on the couch, allegedly naked and having pooped on himself.

The bill is expected to become law soon, having garnered significant media attention. Boise elected city officials have spoken of the need to be compassionate to the homeless population. Senator Galloway said Boise Mayor Lauren McClain, a fan of Joe Biden, has called it the Galloway Bill.

The senator told us Boise Police are investigating the vandalism. Boise had a public problem with homeless camps several years ago during the Dave Bieter Administration. He and then Boise Police Chief Bill Bones cleaned up the camps.

Senator Galloway hopes city officials will work with local residents and business owners to help those who have no place to live. The Boise Rescue Mission continues to offer shelter, food, rehabilitation, education, and other services to those in need. The Boise Rescue Mission receives no outside funding from local, state, or the federal government.

It is our wish that the mayor, city council and others will condemn this vandalism and pledge to work together.

Is Boise Safe? The interned discusses. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2025 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2025 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart