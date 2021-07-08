Boise Hospital’s Non-Vaccinated Employees Will Be Terminated

Breaking News out of Trinity Health Systems which is the umbrella group over Saint Alphonsus here in Boise is stirring up intense reactions nationwide.

According to an announcement at Saint Alphonsus, all employees that are not vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 21st, 2021 will be terminated.

After a year of living through a pandemic, it's fair to say that everyone in our community is a little shaken up. Whether one has chosen to be vaccinated or not has primarily been, thus far, a very personal decision. Here in the Treasure Valley, there is a general understanding at many businesses that if you aren't vaccinated, masks are still encouraged but not required. From time to time you will see folks wearing masks and it seems to me that the overwhelming consensus among those around me has been that vaccination is the way to go.

Whether you're vaccinated or not--that's your choice. Unless you want to keep your job at Saint Alphonsus.

In a statement this afternoon, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System Odette Bolano said:

Safety is one of our core values and because of our commitment to providing safe care, ensuring our colleagues and providers are vaccinated is what is required at this time. We must trust the science and live up to our core values

According to Saint Alphonsus, exemptions ARE available for religious or health reasons but those must be approved formally. Any employee who fails to show an approved exemption or proof of vaccination will be terminated.

Post up in the comments--do you think this is fair to so many employees here in the Treasure Valley?

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

See Striking Photos of the Tourism Industry During COVID-19