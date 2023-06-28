Boise Losing Beloved A10 Warthog To Sleeker F16

It appears that despite incredible efforts by Congress and selected communities across the country, the fighting fortress known as the A-10 Warthog will be leaving Gowen Field.

As first reported by BoiseDev, the Air Force announced that Gowen would transition to the F-16 fighters. The move to 'retire' the A10 has been in the works for quite some time, considering its age and the lack of available parts to service the aircraft.

From the United States Air Force, "The 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, is expected to transition to an F-16 Fighting Falcon mission.

F-16s are expected to begin arriving in spring 2027 after the completion of an environmental impact analysis, which is expected to be completed in spring 2025."

The Wall Street Journal did an extensive article, including how the Air Force goes to an official 'graveyard.' The A10 began service in 1976 and had a resurgence supporting ground forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. However, military experts believe that the aircraft has seen its best days. The Air Force is now focused on the China Threat and believes the F16 is the best option for fighting in the future.

How lethal is the A10? From Military.com, "30 mm GAU-8/A cannon; up to 16,000 pounds of mixed ordnance on eight under-wing and three under-fuselage pylon stations, including 500 pound Mk-82 and 2,000 pounds Mk-84 series low/high drag bombs, incendiary cluster bombs, combined effects munitions, mine dispensing munitions, AGM-65 Maverick; AIM-9 Sidewinder."

Where Was Mayor McLean?

Retired Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson who is running to replace Mayor McLean questioned where was the mayor when this decision was made by the Air Force?

“The mayor of Boise needs to know about the things that affect us. That Mayor McLean did not know about this transfer until the press contacted her tells us that her culture of insularity has left her with no meaningful relationship with the National Guard.

How can you be a good mayor and not have a relationship with the National Guard stationed in your city? You can’t. This is pure negligence. As mayor, I will collaborate with every community stakeholder and partner of our city–not just a narrow set of political allies.”

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

