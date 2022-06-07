Boise Man Wins $700,000 St. Jude Dream Home

A Boise man spent $100 and won a whole house. The Boise St. Jude Dream home has been getting more and more popular every year with more ticket sales than ever this year. $2.27 Million was raised for the incredible life saving work done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in just under 4 hours and 22,777 ticket sales.

According to the St. Jude press release, "This year, William Weaver saw one of his dreams come true – and it only cost him $100. Estimated to be valued at $699,900, the single-family home was built by Berkeley Building Co. and is located in Hope Springs community in Star. The home is approximately 2,000 square feet and includes two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a den and flex living room."

See the video here of William walking through the brand new house with the KTVB crew.



William was the big winner but not the only winner.

Beth Hummel of Wilder won the Ford F150 Early Bird Prize.

Sharon Butler of Boise won the $10,000 Furniture shopping spree from Mor Furniture for Less from the Open House Prize

Tim Van Zant of Star won Four Boise State University club seat tickets to a 2022 football game.

