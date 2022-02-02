The lot is purchased in Star and the home is currently being built for the 18th annual Idaho St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! For nearly 20 years running the Boise area has been one of the most successful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway cities in the country. Last year for the 2021 giveaway, the St. Jude Dream Home Raffle Sold in an hour and a half and earned St. Jude Children's Research Hospital $1.7 Million. The home that was won last year was a gorgeous newly built home in Meridian valued at $625,000 The home is 2,422 square feet, is single level with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This year construction is officially underway for the 2022 Dream Home. According to the most recent St. Jude press release, "Berkeley Building Co. is hard at work building this beautiful house with an estimated 2,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and so many amazing features we can’t wait to share with you throughout the duration of this campaign."

St. Jude Dream Home 2022 being built St. Jude Dream Home 2022 being built loading...

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving

children. Raffle tickets to enter to win the Dream Home are $100 each and typically sell very fast. Not only can you win the grand prize dream home but there are usually 2 to 3 secondary prizes too like a season pass to BSU games or a new truck. We will keep you posted as we learn more about this years other prizes. This year, set a calendar alert for April 27th. That is when the tickets officially go on sale and usually they open up ticket sales at like 5am and they go fast. The official giveaway Date is on Sunday June 5th.

Here is the rendering for what the home is expected to look like upon completion in Star Idaho.

St. Jude Dream Home 2022 Rendering St. Jude Dream Home 2022 Rendering loading...

PICTURES: See Darius Rucker & Friends Perform to Raise Money for St. Jude in 2021 Darius Rucker and some of his celebrity friends hit the stage in Nashville on Aug. 17 to raise money for St. Jude at his annual Darius & Friends charity concert. Rucker's 12th annual event featured Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, John Daly, Keb' Mo', Runaway June and Elvie Shane, raising more than $410,000 and bringing his career total to more than $2.5 million raised for St. Jude.

10 Cant Miss Things to Do and See in Meridian Idaho Meridian has won many awards over over the past decade or so as being one of the best places in the country to live and to raise a family. Meridian is indeed a fantastic city boarding Boise with lots to do. Scroll to check out 10 great things to do, see, experience and check out in Meridian.