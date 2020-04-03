Boise Music Festival 2020: Cancelled

Boise, ID – April 3, 2020 – Given the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Townsquare Media Boise has made the difficult decision to announce the cancellation of the 11th annual Boise Music Festival scheduled for June 27, 2020. Event management determined this is the right decision and the most responsible action for the health and safety of the community and 100s of team members who work together, during this time, to build the Boise Music Festival. The BMF team will shift its efforts to identify a future date to present the 11th annual festival.

“In this time of unprecedented uncertainty, we have worked closely with our city and health partners, our friends at Expo Idaho, and our event industry leaders; after much collaboration, we believe we need to be safe and place our community first,” said Townsquare Media Boise Market President, Rick Carmean. He added, “while we hope the conditions in the Treasure Valley are improved by June, we are unable to, in good faith, ask our neighborhood businesses, fans, staff, and local artists to proceed with planning.”

Bringing joy and entertainment to the community is a cornerstone of Townsquare Media, producing several events along with Boise Music Festival, including The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale, Canyon County Kids Expo and more. Townsquare Media Senior Vice President, Kevin Godwin, added, “although the course has been changed, our team will not deter from our commitment to the community. We continue to wish for the good health of our partners, listeners and their families. Our Townsquare team is looking forward to bringing our community together at a future date.”

Boise Music Festival management is in the process of contacting those who have purchased tickets, sponsors and contracted parties to address these changes. For more information or have questions or concerns please contact boise.promotions@townsquaremedia.com.

