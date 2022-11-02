Boise Officials Should Show Pride Like Support For Idaho Veterans

One of our area's most important events returns this weekend after being canceled for the last few years due to the pandemic. Have you heard about why you should spend your Saturday morning in downtown Boise? If you're waiting for the Boise mayor or her city council to promote the event with the same intensity as they did with the Boise Gay Pride Parade, you'll be soundly disappointed.

The Idaho Veteran's Day Parade returns to Boise Saturday at 10 am. The parade honors Idaho Veterans who've served in the military protecting our country. This year's parade will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.You can read more about the importance of the parade here.

It has been well documented that Idaho's capital city hasn't had a Fourth of July Parade for years. The parade results from dedicated volunteers who finally called it quits after nonexistent support from city officials. On the other hand, the mayor and the city council rolled out the red carpet for the annual Boise Gay Pride Parade and Festival.

An elected leader must support all causes that they agree and disagrees with. Boise elected officials should show a sign of appreciation for the men and women of the military. It's easy to be a cheerleader for Micron but what about the people that risked their lives for our country?

Let's hope that the mayor, the city council, and all the other progressives join our community in a show of unity and support our folks who saved America.

Here are the details on this week's parade:

Saturday, November 5th we will begin with a special opening ceremony at 10:00 AM on the Idaho State Capital steps. The parade will begin at 10:10am. The route begins on 8th Street and travels East on Jefferson to 4th Street where it turns South to Bannock, then proceeds West, ending on 10th Street.

Please keep our current deployed troops in your prayers.

