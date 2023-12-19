Boise Police Arrest 2 Idaho Suspects Conspiring to Commit Murder?

In a fast response to a potential threat, the Boise Police Department apprehended two suspects following a conspiracy to commit murder investigation in the early hours of December 18th, 2023.

A 24-year-old woman from Eagle, identified as Rachel Young, and a 34-year-old man from Marsing, Andrew Larson, were arrested on charges of "Criminal Conspiracy (F)," according to this press release from the Boise Police Department.

The incident unfolded when Boise Police responded to a call for service near W. Rossi St. around 2:15am. According to the press release, the caller reported a man and a woman outside their residence, raising concerns about possible threats towards an adult male inside the house, with indications that the individuals might be armed.

Officers arrived at the scene just in time, as they were able to successfully locate the suspect's vehicle just as they were leaving the area. Upon initiating a traffic stop, the occupants were identified, and there were multiple firearms found inside the vehicle.

After further investigation, evidence indicated that the two suspects had conspired to drive to Boise that night with the intention to kill the victim, and it was confirmed the suspects and the victim do in fact know each other.

Thankfully, the two suspects have been apprehended and booked into the Ada County Jail on the charges of criminal conspiracy.

Boise Police, in their commitment to victim privacy, has refrained from disclosing the victim's identity and have provided only a general location for the incident, stating, "BPD does not identify victims and is providing a general location for this incident in an effort to protect the identity of the victim."

