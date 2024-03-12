Boise Police Looking for Man Linked to Violent Sexual Assault

The Boise Police Department (BPD) is actively investigating a violent assault that occurred on Friday night, March 8th, 2024, at a motel on the 2700 block of W. Elder Street, according to their official press release.

Here's What Happened

Authorities responded to a distress call around 5:45pm, reporting an attack on a female in a motel room, and it was also reported that the suspect had a knife.

Ada County Paramedics provided immediate medical attention to the victim, who was quickly transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The Boise Police Department Special Victims Unit has taken charge of the investigation and is now seeking the community's help in identifying a person of interest connected to the incident.

Subject of Interest

Boise Police Department Images Provided by Boise Police Department

How You Can Help and Important Things to Know

According to the BPD press release issued on March 12th, 2024, detectives have been diligently pursuing leads and are seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate an individual seen in the vicinity, who may possess crucial information about the assault. As of yet, they have not been able to successfully contact this person.

If you have any relevant information at all, the Boise Police Department encourages you to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. BPD emphasizes the importance of community cooperation in bringing justice to the victim and ensuring the safety of Treasure Valley residents.

As the investigation continues to unfold, we will provide updates as they are made available.

