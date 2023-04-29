Boise Police Show Up When We Need Them The Most

While most of us were enjoying our weekend with perhaps a walk or a hike, the Boise Police Department was engaged in a dangerous situation. As I was driving into work on State Street, I was stunned by police presence as they sought to apprehend a suspect.

The area near the Dutch Bros coffee was cordoned off as members of the Boise Police SWAT team, multiple uniform officers, and two armored vehicles surrounded a residence of a suspected shooting incident. It was a scene out of a movie as the members of the BPD Special Operations Unit were lined up, ready to go in. (I privately wondered what those brave officers were thinking as members of the Crisis Negotiation Team were asking the suspect to come out using their megaphone.)

The Boise Police Department released the complete details in a release here:

"On April 29, 2023, at around 6:11 am Boise Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 13th and State St. Arriving officers located an injured victim with a gunshot wound inside of a local business and immediately rendered medical care and secured the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. At this time in the investigation, evidence shows the suspect got into a verbal altercation with an adult male victim outside of a residence on State St., which led to the shooting and the victim seeking help at a nearby business.

The suspect fled into his residence near 13th and State St. While officers were responding to the home, one gunshot was heard from inside the residence where the suspect was believed to be.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he refused commands to come out. The BPD Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team, who specialize in resolving incidents in the safest way possible for the community, the officers, and the suspect, responded to the scene.

Crisis negotiators tried for several hours to make contact with the suspect before SOU set up a plan to safely enter the building. After not being able to contact the suspect, SOU entered the house and discovered the suspect deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Thanks to those officers involved in this dangerous incident on Saturday. We cannot say enough how much we appreciate your service to our community.

