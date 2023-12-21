Arrest Made After Boise Road Rage Incident Involving a Firearm

Be careful out there, folks, there's been a definite spike in road rage incidents in the Treasure Valley, particularly here in the last few months of 2023, with the latest road rage incident on Eagle Rd. involving a firearm, according to a recent press release from the Boise Police Department.

Boise Police officers arrested Julian Maksout, a 20-year-old resident of Nampa, who now faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The incident unfolded on December 19th, 2023, at approximately 11:20am when Boise Police officers responded to a reported road rage incident involving a firearm on Eagle Road near Wainwright. The official BPD press release says:

"Preliminary information indicated that the victim witnessed another vehicle driving recklessly, changing lanes, tailgating, and speeding, and the victim honked at the suspect. Additional information indicated that at a stop light, the suspect pulled up next to the victim, even though there was room in front of the suspect to pull up to the intersection."

At that stop light, the suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the roof of his own vehicle, and then signaled the victim to follow him.

Quick thinking by the victim, who promptly called 911, allowed the suspect to be identified and tracked down by the Boise Police Department and the responding officers. Upon investigation, officers not only recovered the firearm but also discovered drug paraphernalia. Thankfully, the suspect has now been apprehended and booked into the Ada County Jail on the above-mentioned charges.

This incident serves as a strong reminder to Treasure Valley residents of the escalating road rage issues in the area. Please exercise caution on the roads and report any suspicious or aggressive behavior.

