Boise Police Bust Human Trafficker from Seattle and Rescue Victim

Earlier this week, the Boise Police Department announced the arrest of a 39 year old man from Seattle, WA, following a human trafficking investigation.

The man now faces multiple charges, including Domestic Violence, Attempted Strangulation, Human Trafficking, Prostitution-related offenses, and Arrests & Seizures – Resisting or Obstructing Officers, according to the recent press release from the Boise Police Department.

The incident unfolded earlier this week when Boise Police officers responded to a 911 "Hang Up" call at a hotel on the 1000 block of W. Fairview Ave just before 10:30pm. The caller, quickly-identified as a potential abuse victim, was located by officers who entered the hotel. Evidence suggests that the suspect and the victim had recently arrived in Boise from another state.

While the police were there with the victim, the suspect was seeing returning and then quickly fleeing in an attempt to run away from the police. However, Boise officers successfully apprehended him just a few blocks away. Meanwhile, the adult female victim received immediate assistance, and the Boise Police Department Victim Witness Coordinators provided support and resources.

Upon further investigation, there was evidence of abuse, strangulation, and human trafficking in the hotel room. Thankfully, the victim called for help and the suspect is now in custody at the Ada County Jail, facing the above-mentioned charges, as shared by the Boise Police Department.

The BPD emphasizes its commitment to keeping the community safe and encourages anyone with additional information to please come forward in hope to prevent future incidents like this. There are resources in the Treasure Valley, and the victim is receiving ongoing support.

