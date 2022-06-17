Boise Pride Festival Announces 2022 Artist Lineup

For years, Boise Pride Festival has gathered the Treasure Valley to celebrate "pride"--individuality and freedom to be one's self. An event built on foundations of love and acceptance, it has grown over the last 10-years into one of the largest events to happen all year long in the State of Idaho.

While Pride Month is being celebrated now, in June, for Boise Pride, the festival now takes place in September. The three-day festival will be taking place, this year, on September 9th - 11th at its usual home, Cecil D. Andrus park right in front of the State of Idaho capitol building.

Thousands are expected to gather, once again, for Boise Pride Festival and the lineup for the mainstage is now OFFICIAL!

Excited to learn who will be headlining on the mainstage? Check out the exclusive announcement, below!

Boise Pride Festival Lineup 2022 Boise Pride Festival is returning stronger than ever this coming fall. With dates set for September 9th through September 11th, these are the headlining acts that you can expect to see on the main stage at Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise!

Who are you most excited to see this year at Boise Pride Festival!?

