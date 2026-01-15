When the Idaho Legislature adjourned last year, it passed a law regulating which flags may be flown in cities and towns across the Gem State.

What started as a dispute over a flag is quickly becoming something much bigger, who is the boss of the state?

Is Boise standing up for local control, or inviting consequences that could ripple far beyond the city of trees? Should the Legislature hold the line, or is this fight headed toward unintended fallout for taxpayers and residents?

The law prohibits the gay pride flag and other flags supporting an ideological or political agenda. (Idaho Senate passes bill to prevent local, state governments from displaying some flags, 2025)

The Boise mayor and city council denounced the legislation and pointed out that there is no consequence for cities that don’t obey the law. (Attorney General Labrador Asks Boise Mayor to Comply with State Law, 2025) The Boise crew decided to keep flying the Pride flag despite it being a clear violation of state law.

The legislature did not return, but it is in session now. Thankfully, the city and state didn’t engage in multiple lawsuits that would’ve drawn national media attention over what flies on a flagpole. However, the legislature is back in session. Political insiders have told us that the Conservative majority in both houses has not forgotten the city of Boise. (Dawson, 2022)

Conservative Republican Speaker of the House Mike Moyle told us he believes there will be legislation to introduce consequences for municipalities that do not comply with the law. When that occurs, activists and voters will see how Boise responds. If funds are cut for noncompliance, as we believe will happen, what will Boise’s response be?

