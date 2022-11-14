Boise Rescue Mission Begins ‘ Idaho Turkey Week’ In Nampa

This week kick's off the eleventh year of Miller's Mission broadcasting from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. The 'turkey drive' benefits the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, which feeds and houses the homeless and the poor working community in the Treasure Valley. The Mission funds their programs through local donations. They do not accept funds from any government agency.

A look at Bill and Jody Buckner supporting the Boise Rescue Mission over the years. We lost Bill in 2019 and thank the Buckner Family for their dedication to helping the Boise Rescue Mission.

Kevin Miller, Townsquare Media Kevin Miller, Townsquare Media loading...

If you can't make it to the Nampa location, you can stop by any Walmart in the Treasure Valley and purchase a 'turkey voucher' for twenty dollars. Your donation will feed families in our area, especially now during these challenging economic times. Most of us, sadly, are one paycheck away from losing our homes.

Kevin Miller, Townsquare Media Kevin Miller, Townsquare Media loading...

MILLER'S MISSION OVER THE YEARS Over ten years of charitable giving to the Boise Rescue Mission

Miller's Mission encourages folks from all walks of life to help others. No donation is too small, and every piece of clothing, canned good, turkey, and cash donation saves lives. Over the years, we've seen convoys of trucks carrying boxes and boxes of turkeys. Those turkeys were put to good use feeding folks at the Thanksgiving and Christmas banquets in Boise and Nampa.

Turkey Kevin Miller / 580 KIDO loading...

For more information, you can go to the link here to learn how you can volunteer, donate or other opportunities to save lives in our community. Won't you join us in making a difference? We hope to see you in Nampa this week! God Bless!

We Need Your Turkeys Kevin Miller, Townsquare Media loading...

Boise Rescue Mission Bill Roscoe The Boise Rescue Mission and their CEO Reverend Bill Roscoe continue to serve our community.

Boise Turkey Day 5 K Photos Thousands of Idahoans woke up early to run for a good cause. The Turkey Day 5K benefits the Boise Rescue Mission and the Special Olympics of Idaho.