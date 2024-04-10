Local Boise Restaurant to Host National Grilled Cheese Day Party

As National Grilled Cheese Day approaches, local restaurant Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese in Boise is gearing up for its biggest celebration of the year! Meltz, known for their mouthwatering grilled cheese creations, is inviting the community to join in the celebration on Friday, April 12th.

First, Meltz is an award-winning eatery for serving up some of the best sandwiches in America, so you already know it's going to be delicious. But what else can you get at their National Grilled Cheese Day party?

This week, especially Friday, April 12th, 2024, is the best time to drop by Meltz for an amazing sandwich — but let's take a look at some of the other really awesome reasons to visit their Boise location today:

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese in Boise Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese in Boise loading...

Not only will you have an amazing lunch or dinner, but you'll also have the exclusive opportunity of getting their all-new "Meltz Mob Cardz" — a card that gives you 15% off your purchases all year! There are only 250 available! Enjoy some amazing live music, giveaways, special discounts, and more.

In a recent message shared on social media, the Meltz team expressed their excitement for the upcoming event. They announced plans for a day filled with live music, giveaways, and other fun activities.

Keep scrolling for sandwiches on their menu and the best chicken sandwiches in the Boise area and more.

12 Sandwiches at Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese Couer d'Alene's Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese is expanding into Boise this summer! These are their sandwiches we can't wait to try. They also let guests create their own sandwiches, so if there's a combination you don't see here, they can probably make it happen! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

A LOOK INSIDE MERIDIAN'S SCHEELS! Check out the 65-foot Ferris Wheel. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller