Boise Welcomes Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic This Week
It's Labor Day Weekend in the Treasure Valley and that means balloons will be flying once again in Boise. Yes, we'll have a few days of triple digits this week, but that will not stop the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic from kicking off this week at Ann Morrison Park. The event is free thanks to Cap Ed Credit Union. Over fifty balloons will fly over the Treasure Valley skies from Wednesday, August 31st, to the final flights on Sunday, September 4th. It is one of the truly unique events in the area where kids of all ages flock to Boise every morning to see the balloons take flight. If you're new to the area and can't make it in the morning, there's always Friday night's Night Glow.
This year will be the first one without our brave balloon champion Larry Gebert of KTVB. Larry loved the balloon classic and, along with our founder Scott Spencer, created years of must-see television. We miss both Larry and Scott, who we lost in 2020.
If you're new to Boise, here's a look at some of the featured events.
The second day allows the media to share the views from the skies.
Friday night the entire community is invited to watch the visually stunning Spirit of Boise Night Glow.
Looking for a place to watch the balloons from all over Boise?
