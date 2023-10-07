Boise State Dramatically Rallies to Beat San Jose State in Boise

Led by three second-half touchdowns by Taylen Green, Boise State rallied to beat San Jose State 35-24 in Boise. The Bronco Defense held the Spartan offense scoreless after giving up 27 points in the first half. Ashton Jeanty sparked the second-half comeback with a career-long run that ignited the Bronco Offense.

Maddux Madsen kept the Broncos in the game in the by throwing for one touchdown and running for another one in the first half.

The second largest home crowd witnessed a thriller despite the Spartans being a championship contender. Coach Avalos told the CBS team that this was the team's best week of practice. It wasn't apparent after one half of football, but that's why there's a first and second half.

It's infrequent that a team with one win and four losses comes out on the Blue and punches Boise State in the mouth. The officials might have called it in the first quarter if this game were a fight. San Jose was the more physical team from the first kickoff, completing five straight scoring drives.

The Broncos had no answer to the physicality of the Spartans. Unlike Boise State, the Spartans have no quarterback controversy. Their quarterback, Chevan Cordeiro, put on a clinic throwing bombs, running when he had to, and treating the Bronco defense like they were the team with only one win this season. On cannot remember when a quarterback so dominated the Boise State defense.

First Half from Hell

Boise State couldn't have started a game at home or away worse than they did against the Spartans. The team committed three turnovers that led to three San Jose touchdowns. Two fumbles by Ashton Jeanty and an interception by Maduxx Madsen allowed the visitors to control the time of possession as the Bronco Defense gave up significant chunk plays.

The good news is that the Bronco Defense did stop the Spartans, forcing them to kick field goals instead of scoring touchdowns. Once the coaching staff decided that Madsen would permanently replace Taylen Green, the team rallied to a touchdown before time expired in the second quarter.

Who Is Boise State's Starting Quarterback?

The Broncos started the game by alternating quarterbacks during the first drive. A team with two quarterbacks has no quarterback, and it wasn't until the team was trailing badly that the staff decided to go with Madsen.

Madsen surprised the Spartan defense by running for significant yardage on two quarterback sneaks.

