What a weekend for college football fans. After weeks of a painful offseason, the game has returned. Fans were excited or massively depressed after their team's performance. Preseason hype derailed many diehards who saw their dreams of a national title fade away.

College football used to be about regional rivals and playing for the home team. Today, the game revolves around a financial Game of Thrones where you either win or lose financially. Athletic departments continue to raise money nonstop, offering access to a winning team. Ticket prices have become unaffordable for most fans.

Fans have less patience for those who make massive amounts of money but do not win games. The game has become win, or you're fired. It may not be fair, but few teams can afford to lose revenue.

Boise State Football's loss to USF Thursday night is the first exhibit. The reaction to the loss was next-level negative. Fans have benefited from a historic run; however, the continued solicitation of money to fund infrastructure, as well as coaches' and players' salaries. People will pay for winners, not so much for losers.

Athletic success on the field equals large amounts of money for universities. How does a winning football team equal more tuition money? Everyone wants to be attached to a winner. Alabama took in around 80 million dollars during Nick Saban's first year and almost 200 million in his last.

Whether you're Boise State, Bama, or Belichick in North Carolina, teams need their coaches to win and win big to continue feeding the current insane path of college football.

