The Pac-12, once the Conference of, Champions, appears to be on the verge of extinction. Bungled leadership that rivals Boise Mayor McClean's handling of the Boise Police Department has caused the once dominant Conference to implode.

Poor planning and excessive hubris have caused the last few marque teams to contemplate, if not decide, leaving for greener pastures. The Pac's disappointing television deal appears to be the tipping point for Arizona, Utah, and Arizona State to go to the Big 12.

Remember when the Big 12 was on the verge of existence when Texas and Oklahoma pulled the Texas two-step to the SEC? USC and UCLA topped the SEC and torpedoed the Pac by running to the Big 10. The Big 12 outhustled the Pac by acquiring BYU, UCF, Houston, and Cincinati The new Big 12 commissioner hustled the tv networks guaranteeing the survival of the Conference. The deal was so good that Colorado returned to the Big 12 leaving the Pac.

The Big 12's TV deal pays each team over thirty-one million dollars allowing the promotion of the league on ESPN and FOX. The Pac's deal is on Apple Television, a streaming service, paying perhaps twenty million dollars per team. In college football, more money means a greater chance of victory in the Fall.

Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State do not want to leave the Pac. However, financially they have no choice but to go for the money. The situation is so dire that the Big 10 is considering a move to bring in Oregon and Washington. Cal and Stanford could be next, which will end the Pac.

Oregon State and Washington State will have no choice but to join the Mountain West Conference. However, there is a way for the Pac to survive, albeit with a much smaller and different footprint.

The Pac-12 could survive the loss of Oregon, Washington, and the other schools mentioned above. The Conference will have to scoop schools from the Group of Five schools, including Boise State. The Broncos are still the most attractive school not currently in the Power Five.

The Pac must invite San Diego State, Boise State, SMU, Colorado State, and perhaps Utah State and San Jose State. We acknowledge that these teams do not replicate the loss of Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. However, the new league would super-serve a region that has been underserved.

San Diego State and San Jose State bring big TV markets, while Boise State has the last national brand not currently tied to a significant conference. Finally, the Broncos would have opponents who could draw fans to Albertsons Stadium.

There may be better choices than this, but a new Pac-12 featuring Boise State has the best chance of surviving than its current situation.

