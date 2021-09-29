Boise State Offers $30,000 in its Cybersecurity Challenge

Boise State is giving you the chance to compete for huge cash prizes if you can solve cybersecurity challenges, and you'll be able to make your pitch with the help of several amazing Boise businesses.

Boise State says its Venture College and the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity are giving higher education students across Idaho a huge opportunity.

If you're a student entrepreneur who can prove a system that will increase cybersecurity or solve one of many cybersecurity challenges around the globe, you'll have a shot a more than $30,000 in cash and prizes. And it could lead to the launch of a career, because you'll be networking with Boise businesses as part of the process. Cool!

Boise State said those involved in the challenge will form teams to solve global computer-related challenges, and students will work with industry experts and business leaders in the Treasure Valley to pitch for cash prizes. You might be encrypting data, responding to a breach, or securing networks so they're less vulnerable to attacks. The world needs you, and Boise State will reward you.

The Venture College at Boise State is part of the College of Innovation + Design, and its goal is to inspire innovation and encourage students to think outside the box, or better yet, think inside the box but change everything about it to make it better. Venture College hosts year-round challenges with plenty of support to help budding entrepreneurs as they're developing the next big idea, and cybersecurity gets the focus in October.

The Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Challenge runs October 11 through 18, and if you're a college student anywhere in Idaho you can apply HERE.

The top 3 teams will pitch during Boise Entrepreneur Week, and that starts October 18. Good luck!

