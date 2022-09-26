Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.

Fans have criticized Bachmeier for his lackluster performance during the Avalos/Plough regime. Bronco Nation News reported this story earlier this morning. The move by Bachmeier puts the Broncos in a challenging position. It looks like talented red shirt Taylen Green will take over the quarterbacking duties.

Former Bronco Head Coach Dirk Koetter is now the offensive coordinator. Koetter is no spring chicken, having coached in college and the NFL. The current turmoil is unusual for Boise State, which has enjoyed consistent and successful coaching transitions for the last two decades.

The former four-star recruit from California played 29 games for the Broncos during his time in Boise. The highlight of his Bronco career was his courage and leadership, leading the team to an upset victory over Florida State in Florida. It was his first game of a once promising career in Idaho.

Hank Bachmeier was the most hit quarterback in college football last year. The offensive line continues to be a problem protecting the quarterback. The running game is nonexistent, and the receivers cannot get free from coverage. The team is a mess, and it will be surprising if Coach Avalos is retained next year.

We wish Mr. Bachmeier well and thank him for his time in Boise. Another look at his off field contributions to our community here.

Remember we brought up several of these concerns during Boise State's spring game.

