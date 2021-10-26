Boise Towne Square Mall Announces Re-Opening Date After Tragic Shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boise Police Department updated the public with details about a tragedy that has rattled the community.

According to a press release, the police department has completed their preliminary investigation of the crime scene inside of Boise Towne Square Mall. During that investigation, they found 18 shell casings inside the mall. The press release included the most up to date timeline of how the events on Monday afternoon unfolded and some updated information about those who were killed or injured during the incident.

With the preliminary investigation complete, the decision to re-open the mall fell into the hands of the mall's management company, Brookfield Properties. They updated their website on Tuesday afternoon to inform the public that the mall will reopen to shoppers on Wednesday, October 27 at noon. After the shooting, Brookfield Properties issued this statement on the mall's Facebook page.

Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the name of the suspected shooter on Tuesday afternoon. The release does not include a cause or manner of death, but said that 27 year-old Jacob Berquist of Boise died in the ICU at St. Al's on Tuesday morning at 11:15 a.m.

Owens's office also confirmed the identity of the two victims who passed away during the shooting. 26 year-old Jo Acker of Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene. 49 year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles of Rupert passed away in the E.R. at St. Al's less than an hour after dispatchers received the first calls of the shooting.

Boise Reacts to Mall Shooting An unheard of incident for Boise, Idaho took place at the Towne Square Mall on the afternoon of October 25th.

