Towne Square Mall Shooter Named, Police Warn of False Rumors

Shots rang out from the inside of the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday, October 25th around 1:50 p.m. in a series of events that simply doesn't happen in the Treasure Valley or frankly, anywhere in the State of Idaho. It did not take long for word to get out that a large police presence was at the mall and Boise Police quickly shared via social media that this "reported threat" was indeed legitimate.

Today, updated information has been released concerning the "two and a half minutes of violence" that took place both inside and out of the Boise Towne Square Mall.

The suspect, who died this afternoon at a local hospital, was 27-year-old Jacob Berquist. According to authorities, mall security was familiar with this man as were local police for "disruptive behavior", as characterized by Boise Police Chief Brian Lee.

The selfish and violent acts of the shooter left many injured--two deceased--and many more traumatized--whether they were in the area or even families of those who were impacted.

The two deceased have next of kin being notified by authorities still and we hope that their space and privacy is respected in this challenging time.

Of those injured, they are are a 52-year-old female and a 23-year-old female from inside of the mall and a 68-year-old female injured outside-shot while in her vehicle.

There are a lot of rumors going around online about other threats in the Treasure Valley that frankly, are leaving many uneasy:

According to the tweet from Meridian Police above, this rumor in particular has been shut down and it's important that we all do our part in the community and online to shut this fear-mongering rumor down. Boise Police Chief Brian Lee confidently shared that this suspect acted alone and there is no threat to the community at this time.

