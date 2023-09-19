Boise Weather This Week: Are cooler nights on the way for Fall?
Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: September 18 - September 24
As September unfolds, Boise's weather is gradually transitioning to cooler, more autumnal conditions, however, still fairly sunny for the time being.
Here's a fresh breakdown of the weather for the upcoming week:
Information from the National Weather Service.
Monday - September 18
Expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a high near 78. In the night time, 49-degrees.
Tuesday - September 19
Tuesday brings sunshine and a high near 71. Winds expected to pick up in the afternoon (9 to 14 mph). At night, there's a 20 percent chance of showers, partly cloudy skies, and a low around 46.
Wednesday - September 20
Wednesday continues with a 20 percent chance of showers and a high around 65. Expect partly sunny conditions and light west-northwest winds at 3 to 8 mph. That night there's a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 47.
Thursday - September 21
Thursday holds a 30 percent chance of showers before noon, mostly cloudy skies, and a high near 64. Thursday night partly cloudy with a low around 47.
Friday - September 22
Friday offers mostly sunny weather with a high near 74, and a low of 51 Friday night.
Saturday - September 23
Saturday promises mostly sunny conditions and a high near 77. Saturday night remains partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday - September 24
The week concludes with mostly sunny weather and a high near 79.
Boise is slowly transitioning to cooler, fall-like conditions with occasional chances of showers, signaling the arrival of the autumn season.
Cooler nights and great football weather is on the way!