Boise Weather This Week: Are cooler nights on the way for Fall?

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: September 18 - September 24

As September unfolds, Boise's weather is gradually transitioning to cooler, more autumnal conditions, however, still fairly sunny for the time being.

Here's a fresh breakdown of the weather for the upcoming week:

Information from the National Weather Service.

Monday - September 18

Expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a high near 78. In the night time, 49-degrees.

Tuesday - September 19

Tuesday brings sunshine and a high near 71. Winds expected to pick up in the afternoon (9 to 14 mph). At night, there's a 20 percent chance of showers, partly cloudy skies, and a low around 46.

Wednesday - September 20

Wednesday continues with a 20 percent chance of showers and a high around 65. Expect partly sunny conditions and light west-northwest winds at 3 to 8 mph. That night there's a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 47.

Thursday - September 21

Thursday holds a 30 percent chance of showers before noon, mostly cloudy skies, and a high near 64. Thursday night partly cloudy with a low around 47.

Friday - September 22

Friday offers mostly sunny weather with a high near 74, and a low of 51 Friday night.

Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash loading...

Saturday - September 23

Saturday promises mostly sunny conditions and a high near 77. Saturday night remains partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday - September 24

The week concludes with mostly sunny weather and a high near 79.

Boise is slowly transitioning to cooler, fall-like conditions with occasional chances of showers, signaling the arrival of the autumn season.

Cooler nights and great football weather is on the way!

CHECK OUT BOISE STATE FOOTBALL'S 2023 SCHEDULE Some new foes and familiar faces await the Broncos.

Idaho's Top 10 Cities With the Most Sunshine Using data from BestPlaces.net and Climate-Data.org, we determined that these are the 10 sunniest cities in Idaho!

20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho