Boise Weekend Weather Update: Snow is Officially On the Way!

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weekend Weather Update for November 30th - December 3rd

As Boise prepares for a weekend heading into December, a significant weather shift is on the horizon, promising a blanket of snow. Here's the week's detailed weather forecast:

Information from the National Weather Service.

Thursday - November 30th

The day initiates with increasing clouds and a high near 40, accompanied by a calm wind. As night falls, overnight snow is forecasted starting after 11pm, with a low around 28. There's an 80% chance of precipitation, potentially accumulating an inch of snow by morning.

Friday - December 1

Snowfall continues into Friday, with a high near 39. The precipitation chance peaks at 100%, and new snow accumulation is anticipated to be less than one inch. Friday night is predicted to have continued snowfall, with a low around 32. The chance of precipitation remains at 80%, with snow accumulation under an inch.

Saturday - December 2

Saturday is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow, with a high near 44. The precipitation chance is 100%, yet new snow accumulation is forecasted to be less than a half inch. Saturday night transitions to rain, a low around 37, and a 90% chance of precipitation.

Sunday - December 3

The weekend concludes with rain and a high near 44. A 90% chance of precipitation persists, and Sunday night holds a lingering chance of rain before 11pm, with a cloudy sky and a low around 44. The chance of precipitation decreases to 70%.

Boise residents are advised to stay updated on weather developments, prepare for potential snow, and exercise caution on the roads as winter weather takes hold.

