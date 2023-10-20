Boise Weather Update: Good to Know for Weekend Halloween Plans

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weekend Weather Update for October 20 - October 22

Knowing the weekend weather forecast is helpful for anyone making Halloween plans in the area this weekend. With sunny and warm conditions on Saturday, it's an excellent opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, haunted house tours, straw mazes, or other fall-themed events. However, there might also be showers and more rain, too. Below is a complete breakdown.

Information from the National Weather Service.

This afternoon, the skies will remain sunny, with temperatures reaching a high near 80 degrees. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies as the temperature drops to around 50 degrees.

As we move into Saturday, the sun will continue to shine, and temperatures will remain warm, with a high near 79 degrees. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy conditions with a low temperature around 54 degrees, and the possibility of showers.

On Sunday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, so be prepared for the possibility of some rain during your Halloween plans. Though, the day is expected start partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Overall, it looks like a beautiful weekend for the Boise and Treasure Valley areas with warm temperatures and mostly clear skies, but with the chance of rain on Sunday. So, be sure to keep an eye on the weather updates for any changes in the shower forecast on Sunday afternoon, and enjoy your weekend Halloween plans!

