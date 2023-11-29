Boise’s 10 Greatest Taco Spots to Warm Up Your Winter

Calling all local taco enthusiasts! As the chilly December winds start to sweep through Boise, it's the perfect time to spice things up with the Treasure Valley's finest tacos.

Now, while they often steal the spotlight during the summer, why limit delicious tacos to only warm weather? We've got a complete list below of the top 10 greatest taco spots and more in the Boise area for your winter season, according to official rankings from Tripadvisor.

Boise's taco scene goes beyond just tacos. Surprisingly, many of the top picks for tacos aren't just restaurants... but also popular bars and breweries in the area; Why not have both, right?

The essence of a taco lies in stuffing tortillas with a variety of your favorite savory fillings such as carne asada, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream, to more adventurous options like fish and chorizo. Feel that craving kicking in, yet? Well, we won't keep you waiting...

Continue scrolling for the top 10 greatest taco spots in the Boise area for your winter season, a bunch of amazing food truck options in the Treasure Valley, and an awesome list of 15 incredible things that have to be on your Idaho winter bucket list this year.

Whether you're wrapped in a cozy scarf or playing in the winter sun, there's no wrong time to enjoy a delicious taco or two in Boise. Embrace the cold season with warm flavors that will transport you straight out of the cold and right into taco paradise!

The 10 Greatest Taco Spots in Boise The 10 Greatest Taco Spots in Boise According to Tripadvisor & your reviews. Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Boise's Ultimate Taco Guide If you have ever found yourself looking for some tacos in the Treasure Valley, this is the guide you'll need to keep in your favorites. Check out Boise's Top 35 Taco Spots, here!