Boise’s ‘BAM Jam’ Returns For Spring Tournament

One of the most anticipated events of the entire year for basketball lovers is about to be back in the Treasure Valley. Sure, the hype behind Boise State's run at March Madness has been massive--but one basketball event stands out for Treasure Valley residents every spring and summer.

We're talking about BAM Jam, Boise's biggest and most anticipated 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Known for taking over the streets of downtown Boise each summer, true basketball lovers will know that there is a spring version as well.

Are you and your friends ready to team up and get ready for the BIG show outdoors in the summer? Here's a great opportunity to join an event that has been a staple in our town for years!

So, here are the details:

Spring BAM Jam will be taking place in Meridian on March 25th through March 27th at Owyhee High School. The brand new high school gym is going to make for a really nice place to play basketball!

There will be brackets for adults, youth teams, and high school teams as well. Adults will compete on Saturday and Sunday while youth and high school teams will compete on Friday and early Saturday.

The registration deadline is on March 13th and that's a HARD deadline so that brackets can be formed by the event organizers.

Want to learn more? Check out the info HERE.

