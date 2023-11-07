Boise’s Best Sushi: Is it the Best in Idaho for 2023?

Boise has long been known for its vibrant food scene, as there are "best of" lists popping up all the time featuring places in the Treasure Valley. When it comes to sushi, there's one hidden gem that's been featured on those kinds of lists before, and it's been ranked the best sushi in Idaho for the year 2023.

Sushi was introduced to the United States in the 1960s. Fast forward to 2023, and sushi is now a culinary sensation, and one of the most popular food options in restaurants and shops all over the country — making it even more impressive that Boise is home of one of America's best places for sushi.

Kyoto Japanese Steak House at 6002 W Fairview Avenue in Boise.

While sushi is undoubtedly the star of the show, Kyoto Japanese Steak House caters to a broad range of tastes, making it a must-visit in town, even if you're not a sushi enthusiast.

Their menu is a testament to their dedication to satisfy all of their customers. Whether you crave classic sushi or innovative fusion rolls, Kyoto Japanese Steak House delivers, and they're one of the highest-reviewed options in our state. Yes, because of the food, but also because of the entertainment...

They offer a captivating "teppanyaki" experience that combines skillful, show-like cooking with performance and entertainment. At some of their tables, chefs will actually cook right in front of the customers, allowing them to interact and be entertained, earning Kyoto Japanese Steak House the top sushi spot for Boise in 2023.

