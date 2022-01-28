Boise’s Club Karma Announces Fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Youth

Over the years, the progress of Boise Pride Festival has grown by leaps and bounds. What was once a "small" gathering in the park has now turned into one of the largest gatherings in the Pacific Northwest-- a gathering to celebrate love, acceptance, and community.

For over 30 years, Boise Pride has served as a pillar to be oneself here in Idaho beyond. The progress continues.

During pride festival and even during the year outside of the traditional "pride festival", events are held to both raise funds for great causes and to simply celebrate. For the past two years now, however, one STAPLE event in Boise has faced postponement because of all of the moving parts and logistical hurdles that COVID-19 has presented the Boise Pride Organization. This event serves the youth of our community.

We're talking about Boise Pride's Diversity Prom.

For years, hundreds of youth from the Treasure Valley and beyond have gathered for the ultimate "prom" celebration. The event, most recently held at the Boise Knitting Factory, has been a place for young adults to have a great time in a "party" atmosphere-- something that often, the youth only get to watch the 21+ crowd partake in. Whether the stage featured a DJ and a dance floor or a live drag performance--sometimes both-- Boise Pride's Diversity Prom brings together LGBTQ+ youth and allies to celebrate acceptance.

Having been a part of this event ourselves, we've seen a safe and fun environment develop that unfortunately, for many teens, may not exist at their respective schools, proms, dances, and so on.

With determination to bring this event back (and a special shoutout to one of many passionate leaders behind the event like Ryan Russell)-- a downtown Boise club is going to help some adults have an amazing night downtown Boise--so that the kids can have an amazing event later this spring.

Announced this afternoon, Club Karma in downtown Boise will be throwing "The Night of le Freak" on Saturday, February 12th from 8:30 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

The party will feature drink specials with proceeds going towards Boise Pride's "Diversity Prom Fund".

There will be a $10 cover--ALL of which will be going directly towards bringing back Diversity Prom as well.

The entertainment for the night will include some of Boise's biggest drag superstars, Karma's DJ Slieb, DJ Complex, and will be hosted by Mateo.

For more information, to RSVP, and invite friends, click HERE.

