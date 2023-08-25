Boise’s Hank Bachmeier Begins Season with New Team

It's zero week in college football, and thankfully, fans across the country will finally have games to watch this weekend. One nationally televised game should grab the attention of every Boise State Bronco Fan. No, the Broncos will not kick off their season early, but former standout quarterback Hank Bachmeier begins his new career playing for Louisiana Tech as they host Florida International. The game will be on the CBS Sports Network, separate from CBS Sports.

Mr. Bachmeier started for the Broncos for four years until he left the team after a directionless offense led to the dismissal of then offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The former four-star quarterback entered the transfer portal landing at Louisiana Tech. Boise State replaced Mr. Bachmeier with talented Taylen Green who rallied the team to several wins to finish out the season.

Hank Bachmeier Through the Years Hank Bachmeier's time at Boise State Remembered.

Mr. Bachmeier should benefit from his team's new offense which plays to his strengths as a downfield passer. The Bulldogs use the Air Raid Offense which relies on a quarterback who can read a defense and fire the ball down the field quickly.

Louisiana Tech Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie told KTAL TV why he chose Mr. Bachmeier as his starting quarterback.

“I think Hank has been in our system long enough and we got enough volume and reps and different concepts we use that he has a certain comfort level with things. Being able to put those guys out there in positions to be successful, he’s played a lot of football, that’s what’s exciting,” said Cumbie. “He also hasn’t played since October and I think it’s important to remember that. There’s a lot of new faces there’s also a lot of players who have a lot of career snaps and that’s what I’m excited about.”

Although he is not a Bronco, Mr. Bachmeier was one of the toughest players on the field during his time in Boise. We wish him luck this weekend.

