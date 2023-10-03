Boise’s Kellen Moore Faces Extraordinary Professional Challenge

Although he left Boise many years ago, Boise continues to root for the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator. Coach Moore has rebounded from his dismissal from the Dallas Cowboys. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert has a mind-blowing NFL Passing Rating of 106.3.

Coach Moore has received much credit for creating an offense that allows the quarterback to use his big arm more effectively. (Remember, Herbert was used as a runner and a passer during his college days at Oregon.) Now a just reported injury could dampen the expectations for the Chargers to make a deep run in the NFL Playoffs.

Herbert has a broken finger on his non-throwing hand. Most experts believe he'll be able to play in two weeks once the Chargers return from their bye week. The challenge for Coach Moore will be how to design the offense that will allow the quarterback to be the most effective.

Another, at least at this time, remote possibility is how Coach Moore will redesign the offense if Mr. Herbert was to be injured.

National Media Host Praises Kellen Moore!

Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd shared a few moments on his national television and radio show praising Kellen Moore's work in Los Angeles. Remember many folks thought that Coach Moore was done after the Dallas Cowboys fired him last year.

Let's hope that Justin Herbert can play with a broken finger. His work has been so impressive, that many believe Kellen Moore could replace the current head coach of the Chargers, Brandon Staley.

