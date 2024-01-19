The NFL playoffs continue this weekend as several NFL teams continue to look for their new head coach. Once again, it's the Kellen Moore season, as the former Boise State quarterback is one of the hottest prospects to become an NFL head coach. Coach Moore does have some stiff competition, as Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, Pete Caroll, and Mike Vrabel are some of the top names for the current open positions.

Kellen Moore is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the game. He's still in the running for the Los Angeles Chargers spot, where he was the offensive coordinator. The team was on a great run until franchise quarterback Justin Herbert was injured midseason.

Kellen Moore is college football's most successful quarterback. He guided the Broncos to a record of 50-3. With Coach Chris Peterson, Boise State won 12 games during his four-year playing career. In 2009, the team was undefeated. Moore led the team to wins over Oregon, Virginia Tech, and Georgia. He was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

After college, the undrafted Moore played three seasons for the Detroit Lions. He then moved on to the Dallas Cowboys for three years. He moved into the coaching arena once he was done playing as an active player.

He moved up to calling plays for the Cowboys as the team's offensive coordinator before moving to Los Angeles. Although some experts predicted he would be the Las Vegas Raiders' next head coach. The Raiders have hired Antonio Pierce.

Is Kellen Moore out of options? Could we see him as the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers? A new team has emerged in the Kellen Moore sweepstakes.

Fan Nation reported that the Carolina Panthers are the front-runner for Kellen's services. Carolina does have Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young, who had a rough rookie season.

