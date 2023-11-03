Popular Boise Restaurant Celebrates Delicious 1 Year Anniversary!

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese, the beloved local shop for gourmet, "extreme," grilled cheese sandwiches, is celebrating their first anniversary in Boise!

The event promises an exciting day of food, music, and discounts, creating a must-attend event for local grilled cheese lovers.

Owners Steve and Jenni Kenley embarked on this journey after a visit to Meltz in Coeur d' Alene, where their daughter, Baylee, introduced them to this unique culinary experience. They were immediately captivated by the cozy atmosphere and mouthwatering food, inspiring them to bring Meltz to Boise.

Their dream became a reality in March 2022, with Meltz Boise opening its doors. The Kenleys, along with their family, have poured their hearts into creating a welcoming space that mirrors the original Meltz experience.

Here are the details:

The one-year anniversary celebration is this Saturday from 11am-9pm.

There will be massive discounts, and even a free slice of cake with each purchase (while supplies last). This is first come first serve, so don't miss out on those deals!

From 12-2pm and 6 to 8pm, there will be live music and exciting giveaways to participate in, and Boise State Men's Basketball Player – Max Rice – will be available for autographs from 4-5:30pm.

Meltz has grown to be more than just a restaurant in Boise; it's a place where people gather, share delicious sandwiches, and create lasting memories. The Kenleys and their family are eager to continue serving the Treasure Valley and look forward to many more years of success. Keep scrolling for sandwiches on their menu & the best chicken sandwiches in the Boise area and more.

