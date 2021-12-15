Boise’s Top 10 Podcasts of 2021 Voted by You

Credit: Co Women via Unsplash

Podcasts have gained extreme popularity over the past few years. Whether it's for news, advice, or entertainment you're sure to find what you're looking for in a podcast!

Now, let's get to it!

2021 Top Podcasts Voted by YOU!

#10 What We Said Podcast

Credit: Dear Media

“What We Said” podcast is hosted by two females in their 20s, Jaci Marie and Chelsey Jade. An entertainment podcast about health, business, relationships, life, and more. The couple is joined with occasional guests and feature listeners’ stories and comments with unsolicited but heartfelt advice.

#9 The Bad Broadcast

Credit: Dear Media

“The Bad Broadcast” is hosted by Utah native, Madi Murphy. She picks new topics every week of random stuff to discuss her love or hate for whatever it is. Her hilarious commentary has landed a contract with the female-centric media company, Dear Media.

#8 Pardon My take

Credit: Hashtag Sports

“Pardon My Take” is a sports podcast and is ranked #1 in its category on apple podcasts. This fan-favorite dives deep into the world of sports with predictions, recaps, breaking news, and more related to the sports industry. This podcast is hosted by Dan “Big Cat” Katz.

#7 Ted Talks Daily

Credit: TED

Love Ted Talks? Us too. This Ted Talks Daily podcast is a great resource for a podcast that gets right into interesting and unique topics to fill your day with perspective and thoughtful conversation.

#6 Murder With My Husband

Credit: Murder with my Husband via Facebook

“Murder With My Husband” murder mystery podcast is loved by many, including the Boise population. This podcast is hosted by Payton and Garrett Moreland (husband and wife). Payton (wife) re-tells true crime stories to her husband, and you get to hear (or see on their YouTube) her husband Garrett’s reaction. Payton is an Idaho Native from SE Idaho!



#5 The Daily

Credit: Spotify

“The Daily Podcast” is a daily news podcast that quickly sums up the day’s news in digestible pieces. It’s hosted by Michael Barbaro from The New York Times.

#4 Dear Therapists

Credit: Dear Therapists Facebook

The “Dear Therapists” podcast is so unique! You sit in on recorded therapy sessions that are targeted toward different treatments. Hosted by two highly regarded writers, and psychotherapists Lori Gottlieb and Guy Winch.

#3 Girls Gotta Eat

Credit: Girls Gotta Eat via Facebook

I know you probably read that title and thought “oh, it’s about food!” But, you couldn’t be more wrong. Girls Gotta Eat is actually a dating and relationship podcast hosted by two women in their 30s and 40s living in New York that is full of comedy, special guests, and so much more. Hosted by Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine.

#2 My Favorite Murder

Credit: My Favorite Murder via Facebook

“My Favorite Murder” is a very popular true-crime comedy podcast. Should be an oxymoron, but these two hosts talk about true crime in all of its shapes and sizes with a sprinkle of comedy to make it more bearable to digest. Hosted by comedians and authors Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

#1 Joe Rogan Experience Podcast

Credit: Joe Rogan Podcast via Facebook

A Boise favorite and an overall Spotify Podcast favorite, the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. Joe Rogan is a seasoned comic, a UFC commentator, actor, and political enthusiast.