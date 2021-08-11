Boise’s Treefort Music Festival To Require Proof of Vaccination

It is by far one of the most anticipated events to happen in the Treasure Valley every single year. Now, having grown in popularity, it is one of the most popular festivals in the Pacific Northwest.

Yes, we're talking about Treefort Music Festival.

With the event less than 69 days away and THOUSANDS of vendors, bands, music lovers, and volunteers preparing to takeover downtown Boise for a few days-- new COVID-19 measures have been announced out of an abundance of caution.

The announcement made via Twitter can be seen below:

In their full statement, the good folks at Treefort shared:

COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival (or any part of it) will not be exposed to COVID-19.

So let's just say you aren't vaccinated and are fine with still attending, NEGATIVE COVID-19 test results in hand. That negative test must have been taken within the past 48-hours.

Here are the testing deadlines for days of attendance:

all five days: no earlier than Monday, September 20th.

only on Wednesday: no earlier than Monday, September 20th.

only on Thursday: no earlier than Tuesday, September 21st.

only on Friday: no earlier than Wednesday, September 22nd.

only on Saturday: no earlier than Thursday, September 23rd.

only on Sunday: no earlier than Friday, September 24th.

Obviously, with more uncertainty in the air and cases on the rise here in the Treasure Valley, we're totally on board with Treefort Music Festival's move to increase safety for the general public and our health.

For more on the health protocol and precautions for Treefort Music Festival, click HERE.

