BREAKING: Major Gas Leak Closes Idaho 44 Near Middleton and Star

A significant gas leak near Middleton has prompted the Ada County Sheriff's Office to issue an urgent traffic alert for the Treasure Valley. Idaho 44, just west of Star, has been closed due to this emergency, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The origin of the gas leak is unknown as of right now, but it poses a serious hazard to both residents and commuters. The situation is likely to be ongoing for at least the next few hours, but the exact duration of the road closure remains uncertain. Local authorities are taking the incident seriously.

For your safety and the safety of others, please take notice and adhere to the following precautions from ACSO:

Avoid the Area: If you were planning to travel on Idaho 44 near Middleton, consider alternative routes or delay your trip until further notice.

Stay Informed: Monitor official channels and local news for updates on the situation.

Follow Instructions: Comply with any directives from law enforcement or emergency personnel in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Safety remains the top priority, and we appreciate the cooperation of all residents and travelers during this ongoing incident.

Please exercise caution and stay safe.

