Breaking News: Idaho Law Enforcement Goes Dark on Monitoring

It's a generational thing. Years ago, the World War II Generation, Baby Boomers, and Generation Xers loved listening to the radio. AM Radio, FM Radio, Eight Track, Cassettes, were all avenues of audio distribution. You had to tune in as there was no such thing as audio on demand.

Do You Remember CB Radios?

If you're a historian or just plain old, you remember the Citizen's Band or CB Radio, where truckers and civilians would conversate about road conditions and law enforcement speed traps. It was a version of the cell phone without the roaming chargers, and everyone had a call sign or nickname. I can remember my dad telling me they called him the Silver Fox. (And yes, he was very proud of that call sign.)

As you can read, life was less complicated and more straightforward than today's world of cell phones and endless texting. (I'd recommend watching the movie Smokey and the Bandit for a great historical review of the times.

One favorite practice of many in Idaho involving a radio is monitoring or listening to the police scanner. Most police organizations communicate on open airways that allow the public to listen in as the bad guys are taken down.

Like the above-mentioned items, Eight Track, Cassettes, and CB Radio, the ability to monitor police activities via scanners is coming to an end. According to the Idaho Press, Ada County, Boise, Meridian, and Garden City broadcasts will now be encrypted.

Protecting Idaho Law Enforcment

Law enforcement officials say the need to protect officers is one of the reasons to encrypt radio transmissions. Officers in every Treasure Valley city have seen a rise in officer-involved shootings and attempted assaults on officers.

A concern is that the bad guys or others can learn how law enforcement is responding to their illegal actions, especially in high liability calls for service, such as armed standoffs, domestic violence, and pursuits. The goal is to allow law enforcement to act without anyone knowing what they're doing for their and the public's safety.

Law Enforcment Details Why They're Going Dark

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford explained this in a written statement that was provided to us.

"The decision to encrypt our communication channels was made carefully in conjunction with agency heads from police, fire, and EMS with consideration of both public safety and individual privacy."

Boise Police Chief Chris Dennison echoed the sheriff's comments. "In addition to ensuring that sensitive information is not shared over the radio, maintaining the confidentiality of tactical communications is crucial for effective response. "This step to transition to encrypted radios is necessary to ensure the department is equipped to handle the growing complexities of law enforcement in a modern, digital age."

The new policy begins on November 19th. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Watch the Photos of the Video Involving the former Meridian Police Officer You decide what went wrong. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Police Remind The Public to Pay Attention on Roads With Scary Video Running this red light could have ended in disaster Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

The 10 Suspects Idaho Police Busted In Massive Meth Ring Here are the ten suspects and what they're being indicted for according to Twin Falls Police. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas