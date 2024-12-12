Idahoans Beware: New Christmas Scams Targeting Residents Revealed

Scams, scams—there are always some things about criminals trying to steal your cash or other resources. Whether we've been victims or heard horror stories, no one wants to be a victim of any scam. Sadly, criminals seem to intensify their efforts during the upcoming Christmas Season. ￼

The Idaho State Police and Ada County Sheriffs are warning Idahoans of two new scams. The first is involving criminals using the phone to demand a DNA test while demanding money. The second is a call saying that a relative has been injured or will be prosecuted because of unpaid legal costs.

The Sheriff's Office says you should watch out for a rise in scam calls. They say the scammers pretend to be law enforcement officers, using real deputies' names. They claim the victim has a warrant for missing jury duty, unpaid citations, or urgent legal matters.

The sheriff's office advises against paying citations or bonds with gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or payment apps like Zelle or Venmo. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and verify by contacting the Ada County directly.



The other scam is a little different. Police say in a press release that criminals have falsely impersonated troopers or police officers, claiming someone missed a test and will be arrested if payment is not made.

The scams also harm law enforcement's ability to do their job and help victims. The ISP's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team is concerned about this latest scam. If trust is eroded, law enforcement cannot apprehend the perpetrators. Idaho is one of, if not the most, friendly and supportive states for law enforcement.

"Our SAKI team is committed to collecting lawfully required DNA samples to ensure justice—not to scare or threaten people over the phone," reassured Mark Denhardt, SAKI Site Coordinator. "These scammers distort our purpose, creating confusion and undermining public confidence in important programs. If you receive a call like this, please don't engage. Verify by contacting us directly."

If you receive a call resembling these scams, it's crucial to verify its legitimacy. You can do this by emailing the ISP team at saki@isp.idaho.gov or calling 208-846-7582. Don't hesitate to take this step-it could prevent you from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

