With the holiday season in full swing, the people of Treasure Valley have their plates full. Whether it’s making sure all of the shopping is done or perhaps it’s watching for holiday scams, it’s easy to miss the joys of holiday cheer. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has been holding their “Shop with a Sheriff” event for the Treasure Valley for some time. They even put on a “Back-To-School” edition of the event back in August. While the event normally consists of sheriffs taking several children shopping by their side, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office had to get creative this year as we navigate through the pandemic.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they spent the first portion of the month fulfilling the “wish lists” of several Boise-area families. The next phase of their holiday plan had officers going “undercover” and it wasn’t to catch the bad guys! Instead, deputies hung out at the Walmart in Meridian off of Ten Mile Road out of uniform, wandering the store to see if they could spot families who were in need. When an officer “found” a family in need, they would hurry to the register they were at and take on the tab.

If this doesn’t inspire you to go out and do some good, I don’t know what will! Whether it’s through news stories or social media, sometimes we see law enforcement go through some tough situations. To see these sheriffs wandering the stores of OUR city literally serving citizens should inspire more of us to not only thank an officer when we can for what they do year-round but inspire us to go out and do some good of our own. Even if it’s just spending a few bucks on the person behind you in express check-out at fancy Albertson’s, we can learn a thing or two from these Treasure Valley heroes.

