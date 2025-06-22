As Idahoans and the rest of the country enjoyed a welcomed Saturday night, the United States took action against the world's sponsor of terrorism, the government of Iran. Sunday morning, the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine detailed Operation Midnight Hammer.

The attack has led to wide speculation worldwide. Idahoans have expressed both support and concern over the possible escalation leading to World War III. The Gem State is not your typical ruby red state.

Idaho is home to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Gowen Field, and Idaho Nuclear Laboratory. The state is home to many retired veterans and Nampa's beloved Warhawk Museum. However, the history of the Mountain West is marked by a tradition of independence and a distrust of government.

So, what has been the reaction of prominent elected officials to the attack on Iran? Let's find out below.

