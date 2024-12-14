Breaking News! Vandals’ Jason Eck Out at Idaho

The Jason Eck era is over at the University of Idaho. Multiple reports indicate the Vandal coach will leave Moscow to become the head coach at New Mexico. He signed a five-year deal. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the story. (Mr. Thamel is always the first to report the significant stories in college football.)

The official site of the New Mexico Lobos confirms the story. Coach Eck released a statement praising his new team.

"I want to thank President Stokes, Vice President and Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo and everyone involved with the search process," said Eck. "I am truly humbled to be selected as the head coach of the New Mexico Lobos. I know that the university community, students, alumni, Lobo Nation and greater Albuquerque and New Mexico communities are eager for success and I cannot wait to give that to them. We will have tremendous coaches and support staff and develop our student-athletes into elite athletes, UNM graduates and people. My wife, Kimberly, and our five children are thrilled to be a part of Albuquerque, and we are ready to go!"

The Vandals lose a coach who revitalized their fading football program. Coach Eck gained national attention his year by almost being number one Oregon at Eugene. His record was 26-13, and he guided Idaho to three consecutive playoff appearances.

New Mexico is one of the worst teams in college football. The team lost Coach Bronco Mendenhall after one season at 5-7.

Coach Eck's departure is a blow to Idaho, which had yet to enjoy any semblance of success before his arrival. While at Moscow, his team rivaled the traditional FSC Powers Montana, Montana State, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State. His team was blown out last night by Montana State 52-19 in Bozeman.

Many prominent boosters will question Idaho's commitment to competitive football. The football team needs updated facilities and greater NIL contributions. One has to wonder if the situation is so bad at Idaho that Eck left for the first and possible worst available job.

