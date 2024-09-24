Bruce Willis, Idaho Icon, Maybe Nearing the End

Has there been a more iconic actor than Idaho's Bruce Willis? The Hollywood legend has entertained millions of people worldwide with his Die Hard series and the thrill of The Sixth Sense. Mr. Willis discovered Idaho long before the Gem State was a must-see stop for the world's elite.

Mr. Willis' investments in the small Idaho town of Hailey, including a bar, a movie theater, and other real estate properties, have not only transformed the town but also attracted the attention of media outlets like Entertainment Tonight. His influence has even led stars like Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger to our state.

The Hollywood actor has been fighting frontotemporal dementia, along with aphasia, for several years. The neurological disorder takes away your ability to communicate. Could you imagine the frustration of Mr. Willis, a man of such depth, dealing with the loss of his ability to speak?

His daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared her thoughts with people, as reported by MSN. She recorded her love for her father as told on the Today Show.

"He's stable which, in this situation, is good," Tallulah explained. "It's hard. There's painful days but there's so much love. And it's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I think he's very proud of me."

Another troubling report from The Mirror says that the sixty-nine-year-old actor's time may end. His family and fans continue to support Idaho's most beloved figures, who have given our state and country so much.

