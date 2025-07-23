One time Idahoan Bruce Willis continues to fight for his life, but a new report indicates a troubling turn for America's favorite action star. Mr. Willis lived in Idaho and was credited with introducing a new generation of entertainers to the state.

He is now in the fight for his life. A new report from several sources say he cannot speak or walk anymore. The actor and his family have publicly chronicled his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis' 5 Best Acting Jobs

Mr. Willis burst on the national scene co-starring with Cybill Shepherd on the television show Moonlighting. The charismatic actor soon transferred his appeal to the big screen, starring in the classic movie series Die Hard. He continued to star in several big movie projects until he retired due to his medical condition a few years ago.

Premiere Of Dimension Films' "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" - Arrivals Getty Images: Frazer Harrison loading...

When not making movies, Mr. Willis found a home in Ketchum, Idaho. He was known to tend bar, play music, and entertain family friends in the secluded Gem State community. Here's a look at the talented actor, husband, and father through the years.

The family continues to stand by his side as well as documenting his fight for his life.

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated on any changes in Mr. Willis's condition. We wish the best for him and his family.

